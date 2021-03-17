Honolulu police seek public’s help in locating 29-year-old missing man

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s

assistance in locating a 29-year-old missing man.

The man, Keith Zalonka, was last seen leaving his home near Ho’oli Circle in the Pearl City area on Thursday, March 11. CrimeStoppers say he was possibly emotionally distraught when he left his residence at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Zalonka, who is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing 140 pounds, is known to frequent the Waipahu, Pearl City and Waianae areas. He is Filipino and Hawaiian with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. You may also send anonymous web tips to CrimeStoppers on their website.