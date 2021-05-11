Honolulu police seek public’s help identifying Hawaii Supreme Court arson suspect

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who is wanted in connection to first-degree arson after he allegedly started a fire at the Hawaii Supreme Court building on Monday, May 10.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) says the fire was started around 1 a.m. Monday at 417 South King St. and caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

Fire personnel received a 911 call around 1:56 a.m. that reported a fire alarm activation at the Hawaii Supreme Court building.

HFD arrived on the scene at 2:02 a.m. Officials say the 911 caller did not see any smoke or flames. The fire began near the exterior of the entry door of the building, according to HFD.

The suspect is described by officials as Caucasian with a medium build and short, balding hair. He was last seen wearing a black collared shirt with a gray or white front, black pants with white stripes, a black hat with white lettering and black sandals.

Authorities have not said if this suspect is involved in two other fires at government buildings on Monday.