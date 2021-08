HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for an unknown suspect who allegedly broke into Slim’s Power Tools on Republican Street and stole a number of items.

It happened on Thursday, April 8 at around 4 a.m.

LISTEN to Hawaii’s latest news on the go, it’s KHON 2GO

The man is being described as having a medium build with short hair. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt, pants, baseball cap, gloves and basketball shoes.

The specific items stolen has not been revealed at this time.