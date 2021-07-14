Honolulu police seek public’s help finding missing man in need of care

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s

help in finding a man they say requires daily assistance.

Bert Watson, 55, was last seen leaving an Ala Moana medical treatment facility on Tuesday, July 13 at around 11:30 a.m. He was believed to be wearing a neon green shirt, gray shorts and slippers at the time.

Watson is described as being 6-foot-tall and weighing approximately 120 lbs. He is Caucasian with blue eyes and gray hair.

His family and friends say he may be unable to find his way back to his home in the Waipahu area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips here or via the P3 Tips app.