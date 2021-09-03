Honolulu police seek public’s help finding electric hammer theft suspect

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police need your help finding a theft suspect.

Police said shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, a woman drove her vehicle into the parking lot of “Ohana Green House” on Iwaena Street in the Halawa area.

She then got out, unplugged a Milwaukee rotary hammer that was on the ground, put it in her vehicle and took off.

Police said she has tattoos on her neck and on the back of her right hand.

The car she was driving was a brown 2005 Ford Explorer with license plate TPU 106. The back window is covered by a large lion drape.

If you know who she is call police.