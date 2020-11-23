Honolulu police seek help in locating missing 31-year-old man

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department and CrimeStoppers are seeking your help in finding a 31-year-old man who was reported missing on Nov. 2.

Robert Gallagher was reported missing Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. Gallagher is described as being 6-foot and weighing about 170 pounds. He has dark blonde hair and blue eyes. His family says he suffers from a medical condition that requires daily medication.

Gallagher was last seen in the North Shore area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at

955-8300.