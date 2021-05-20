Honolulu police searching for suspect involved in bicyclist hit-and-run

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is searching for the driver of a pickup truck who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident with a bicyclist along Farrington Highway on Thursday, April 22.

Police say the truck appeared to have clipped the bicyclist, who then fell onto the pavement and sustained injuries.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to police, both the bicyclist and the driver of the truck were traveling in the westbound direction of Farrington Highway around 10:45 a.m. on April 22. The bicyclist was in the right shoulder lane when the hit-and-run reportedly occurred, police said.

The driver of the truck left the scene and did not render aid to the bicyclist, according to HPD.

Authorities describe the vehicle as a white four-door pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram, with a mounted ladder and pipe racks.

Those who would like to report information on this suspect are asked to contact an HPD detective by clicking here. Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can click here to contact CrimeStoppers.