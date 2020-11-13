Honolulu police searching for suspect in Waikiki purse snatching

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department needs help identifying a suspect who allegedly attempted to steal a woman’s purse in Waikiki on Monday, Nov. 2.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Police say the woman was walking past the entrance to the Ilikai Hotel around 11 a.m. when a man got out of a parked vehicle and grabbed her purse. The suspect let go and drove off when a witness intervened.

The suspect is being described as in his 20’s to 30’s, five feet, six inches tall, and weighing 160 to 180 pounds.

He was driving a 2020 two-door blue Mini Cooper with the license plate TZS 566.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.