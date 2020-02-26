Honolulu police searching for sex assault suspect

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for a man who tried to sexually assault a woman early Tuesday morning.

This is a sketch of the suspect.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in front of 715 South King Street.

Police say the woman was waiting at a bus stop when the suspect pulled out a weapon and forced her to follow him to a secluded area.

He tried to assault her but the woman escaped. The suspect ran away.

If the person in this sketch looks familiar, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.