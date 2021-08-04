Honolulu police searching for man accused of repeatedly burglarizing home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who is accused of repeatedly burglarizing a home near Aloha Stadium.

Police said on Sunday, July 25, the man allegedly broke into a home on Luapele Place and stole a Nissan Frontier with the license plate “RZR-276.”

The suspect then allegedly went into the home, took a backpack and security camera before leaving the area.

Police said the man then allegedly came back to the same home and stole a Lexus SUV with the license plate “WDP-287.” Authorities described the suspect as six feet tall, weighing 260 pounds with a tattoo across his stomach and a tattoo or scar on the right side of his face.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity can contact the Honolulu police non-emergency number at (808) 529-3111.