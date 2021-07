HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are asking for information about a man who allegedly hit the side of a city bus with his skateboard on Tuesday, July 13.

Police said the man allegedly hit the side of the bus shortly after midnight on July 13. A window of the bus was broken in the incident and glass shattered on passengers who were sitting inside, according to police.

Police believe the suspect is in his 30s, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds.