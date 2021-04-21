Honolulu police searching for church backpack thieves

File – Still image from security footage of two suspects accused of stealing backpacks from the First Assembly of God Church, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 5, 2021. (Honolulu Police Department photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are searching for two suspects who reportedly stole backpacks belonging to students at the First Assembly of God Church at Moanalua Road on Monday, April 5.

Police say the backpacks were kept in the sanctuary of the church.

According to officials, a male and a female entered the First Assembly of God Church around 6:10 p.m. on April 5, stole the backpacks and then fled in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described by police as a male with dark brown hair and brown eyes, a medium build and a fair complexion.

The second suspect is described by police as a female with blonde hair and brown eyes, a medium build and a tan complexion.

Anyone with information about these suspects can click here to contact a police detective. Those who would like to remain anonymous can click here to contact CrimeStoppers.