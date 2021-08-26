Honolulu police searching for alleged suspect in Halawa game room shooting

FILE – Police conduct an investigation on Malae Place in Halawa, Hawaii, Aug. 25, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are searching for a suspect who allegedly entered a Halawa game room and shot a 35-year-old man before fleeing the scene on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Police said the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Malae Place in Halawa and only identified the alleged suspect as male.

The 35-year-old victim was taken by a private vehicle to a local medical facility in serious but stable condition, police said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical officials confirmed with KHON2 that personnel were called to Malae Place on Wednesday evening but said no patients were treated.

Malae Place was closed for several hours while officers investigated, according to police.

Police said the suspect was still at large as of Thursday, Aug. 26.