Honolulu police searching for 2 suspects who stole safe at Subway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is asking the public for their help in locating two people seen on surveillance video stealing a safe on Monday, Aug. 23.

According to HPD, the incident happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. at the Royal Kunia Subway.

One suspect apparently broke into the business, took the safe and left in a white mid-sized pickup truck with a black utility rack that was being driven by another person. Additionally, the vehicle’s black rear rim on the right side appears to have a spare tire, HPD reported.

HPD said the person who broke into the restaurant appeared to be of a medium build and was wearing a black hoodie and pants, red shoes, black/white baseball cap, black/white mask and black gloves. The person driving the vehicle was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, blue denim pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Honolulu Police online here or by calling (808) 529-3111. Those who wish to remain anonymous can go here.