HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) needs your help finding two burglary suspects.

Police say just before midnight on Oct. 9, one man broke into the Kentucky Fry Chicken (KFC) restaurant near Westridge Shopping Center, in Pearl City.

The suspects damaged the property within the restaurant, and then took a safe. A second man is then seen handing the first suspect an item through the drive-thru window.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.