Honolulu police search for suspect in Hoolai Street shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police continue to search for the suspect involved in a shooting on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 near McKinley High School that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition.
It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Hoolai Street.
Police say they do not believe it was a random act.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Mutated COVID-19 variant could tighten travel to Hawaii
- U.S. Air Force confirms airman died
- U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing freediver
- Sashimi platters harder to find as restaurants, markets sell out of limited number of pre-orders
- Hawaii Restaurant Association launches Business Holiday Card program