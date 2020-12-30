Honolulu police search for suspect in Hoolai Street shooting

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Hoolai Street police investigation, Honolulu, December 28, 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police continue to search for the suspect involved in a shooting on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 near McKinley High School that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Hoolai Street.

Police say they do not believe it was a random act.

