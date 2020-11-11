Honolulu police search for male suspect accused of manslaughter

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male who is wanted for Manslaughter.

The incident happened on Monday, Nov. 9, at approximately 1:20 a.m.

Honolulu police say the victim was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with an unknown male at 1438 Liliha Street. The suspect and victim were later separated and the victim collapsed shortly after.

The suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old male with a medium to dark complexion. He is believed to be anywhere from 5-foot-3-inches to 5-foot-6-inches and weighing 150 to 160 pounds.

The man was last seen fleeing Northbound on Liliha Street towards North School Street, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips here.