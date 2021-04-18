Honolulu police search for gunman wanted on suspicion of attempted murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are searching for a gunman they say apparently shot and critically injured a 30-year-old man Sunday morning.

It happened at approximately 2:08 a.m. in the Mo’ili’ili area.

According to HPD, the suspect, whose identity remains unknown, shot the man outside of a business establishment in McCully.

The suspect then allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.

EMS says the 30-year-old victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the suspect remains at-large.

No further details are available at this time. An investigation is ongoing.