Honolulu police search for gunman wanted on suspicion of attempted murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are searching for a gunman they say apparently shot and critically injured a 30-year-old man Sunday morning.
It happened at approximately 2:08 a.m. in the Mo’ili’ili area.
According to HPD, the suspect, whose identity remains unknown, shot the man outside of a business establishment in McCully.
The suspect then allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.
EMS says the 30-year-old victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Meanwhile, the suspect remains at-large.
No further details are available at this time. An investigation is ongoing.