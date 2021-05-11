Honolulu police return over $20,000 worth of stolen merchandise to Kaimuki business

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) returned more than $20,000 worth of stolen merchandise to a Kaimuki business over the weekend of Saturday, May 8.

Officers returned the merchandise after recovering it from a stolen vehicle, according to HPD.

Honolulu police say a suspicious vehicle was observed in the Kaimuki area around 1:30 a.m. Saturday by District 7 Crime Reduction Unit officers.

Police confirmed the vehicle was stolen and matched its description to another vehicle that has been connected to recent crimes.

Patrol officers then conducted a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle and arrested three individuals.

HPD says a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized control of a vehicle and first-degree theft, while a 32-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were both arrested on suspicion of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and first-degree theft.