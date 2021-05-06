Honolulu police release photo of truck involved in bicyclist hit-and-run

File – Grey pickup truck involved in bicyclist hit-and-run in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, April 25, 2021. (Honolulu Police Department photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) has released a picture of the vehicle that hit a bicyclist on Sunday, April 25, in Ewa Beach.

HPD says the grey pickup truck — possibly a Ford — overtook a white SUV heading eastbound on Hanakahi Street when it crossed the double yellow solid line and hit the bicyclist around 7 a.m. on April 25.

The housing of the vehicle’s front turn signal, as well as parts of the front grill, were left at the scene.

The bicyclist, 38-year-old Bernard Doria, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Doria’s wife says he is now out of the intensive care unit but is still in a lot of pain.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to contact HPD’s Vehicular Homicide Section at (808)-723-8800, or by contacting CrimeStoppers anonymously here.

