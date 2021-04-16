Honolulu police release bodycam footage of fatal Nuuanu officer-involved shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) has released bodycam footage of the fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred this week.

The incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.

Officers responded to calls of a burglary in progress in the Nuuanu area where they shot 29-year-old Lindani Myeni after an altercation at a home on Coelho Way.

During a news conference on Thursday, HPD Chief Susan Ballard said that an officer used his Taser, but it was ineffective on the suspect. The bodycam footage confirms this.

The footage revealed that the first officer on scene ordered the suspect to stop and get on the ground. The suspect then turned and charged the first officer, punching him several times.

“Officer Two tried to get the suspect off Officer One,” Ballard continued. “Officer Three then arrived on scene, deployed his taser, but it was ineffective.”

The suspect then charged at Officer Three and punched him before running and charging at Officer One again.

“Officer One then fired a single round, but the suspect continued and tackled Officer One, straddling him and began punching Officer One again,” Ballard said.

The second officer then reportedly fired three rounds at the suspect and the suspect fell to the ground.

“This all happened in less than one minute from Officer One’s arrival,” Ballard said.

Acting deputy chief Allan Nagata on Friday revealed portions of the bodycam footage that were relevant to the actual assault.

He said officers were in a “fight for their lives,” and was impressed with what they did.

“I would have done the same,” Nagata said. “It’s dark, as one of you said. We don’t know if he has weapons.”

Nagata also mentioned that it is not a case of overreaction since officers did not discharge their firearms immediately.

“This is a felony case,” he said. “I would have been shivering responding to that.”

The attorney for Myeni’s family said the story police are telling does not align with the type of man he was.

The attorney described Myeni as a good man and said he and his wife met while she was on a mission in Africa. They said they have no idea why he was even on Coelho Way.

Myeni suffered apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to a medical center in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

All three officers involved in the shooting were treated for their injuries. One officer remains in the hospital with multiple facial fractures, a concussion and injuries to the arms and legs.

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation.