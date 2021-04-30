Honolulu police release 911 recording from Nuuanu officer-involved shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) has released the 911 tape of the Nuuanu police shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead.

HPD says on Wednesday, April 14, officers responded to a call of a burglary at a home on Coelho Way.

The man — Identified as Lindani Myeni — scuffled with officers and was shot multiple times after HPD arrived.

The woman in the 911 recording tells dispatchers that Myeni was inside the home and had closed the doors at some point before eventually making his way outside. That is when officers showed up.

Three of the responding officers were badly injured in the incident.

Myeni’s wife has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City and County of Honolulu and the unidentified police officers.

An attorney for the Myeni family released the following statement to KHON2: