Honolulu police recover vehicle involved in fatal H-1 altercation, suspect still at large

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is continuing to search for the man allegedly involved in the fatal H-1 Freeway altercation that occurred on Sunday, March 7. Police say officials recovered the suspect’s vehicle on Wednesday, March 31, in the ‘Ewa area.

The suspect is wanted on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to HPD.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Police said, the suspect and another man allegedly got into a fight around 3 a.m. on the H-1 Freeway near the Kunia off-ramp.

The victim then got into his vehicle before driving a short distance and becoming unresponsive.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers say police responded to a call of a vehicle that was parked in the middle of the freeway eastbound between the Kapolei and Kunia off-ramp. Officers discovered the unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a black Dodge Caravan upon arival.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips here or via the P3 Tips app.