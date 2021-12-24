Honolulu police ready to crack down on illegal fireworks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and Honolulu police are ready to crack down on illegal fireworks.

Extra officers will be brought in that night to specifically respond to fireworks-related calls.

Police say if you see fireworks in your neighborhood, call them and report it immediately.

“It’s hard because it’s the last thing you want to do is make waves with your neighbors, the other 364 days of the year, we understand, that’s why you are allowed to remain anonymous,” said HPD Captain Stason Tanaka, “but we do encourage you to take that extra step and provide a statement or provide us with video evidence that will aid in the prosecution of these violators.”

As part of a recent law, homeowners can now face charges if illegal fireworks are set off on their properties. Anyone caught breaking the law could face a fine of up to $2,000.

The Hawaiian Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to follow their list of safety precautions to help reduce the number of stray and injured animals brought to the shelter.

