Honolulu police officially suspend search for missing 6-year-old Isabella Kalua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department on Monday announced that it has suspended the search for missing 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, who was last seen sleeping in her bedroom in Waimanalo Sunday, Sept. 12.

The suspension follows a week-long search of the entire Waimanalo area. Multiple law enforcement agencies and hundreds of volunteers have been out looking for any signs of Isabella, also known as Ariel Sellers.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

A candlelight service was held in Waimanalo and Kapolei on Sunday. Over 400 candles wrapped in purple — Isabella’s favorite color — was assembled for the service.

Even though extensive police presence is gone and search parties have gotten smaller, many refused to give up hope over the weekend.

Isabella Kalua, 6, was reported missing on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Courtesy: Honolulu CrimeStoppers)

“We’re finding out that not everyone watches the news,” said a volunteer coordinator who asked not to be identified. “And not everyone has the same social media platforms. So not everyone is getting the information.”

Their goal is to get posters up island-wide.

Police said the investigation remains active. Anyone with information should call the police or CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.