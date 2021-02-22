Honolulu police officer who spent months battling COVID-19 released from hospital, reunited with family

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu Police Officer who spent the past few months fighting for his life in the hospital went home on Friday, Feb. 19.

Officer BJ Miralles, who is assigned to the Wahiawa police station, got diagnosed with COVID-19 in November of 2020 after a cluster broke out at the station. His diagnosis quickly took a turn for the worse, leaving him on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma.

His doctors say his lungs were simply not working.

After more than 80 days in the hospital the 35-year-old officer began showing signs of improvement and eventually was able to spend some time off of the ventilator, communicate with his family and resume most of his normal eating habits.

On Friday, he could be seen leaving Queen’s Hospital in a wheelchair with his wife and three young daughters at his side.

“It’s scary. I didn’t think I would get hit this hard. But I’m glad that, if something was to happen, it happened to me and not to any of my family members because I couldn’t handle if anything bad happened to them,” Miralles said.