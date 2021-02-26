Honolulu police need help identifying suspect wanted for attempted murder

Police need help identifying a suspect wanted for attempted murder. He was last seen driving this white colored, four-door sedan on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at around 2 a.m. (Courtesy: CrimeStoppers)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for attempted murder in the second degree.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, at around 2 a.m., the suspect was seen driving at the intersection of Kawaiahao St. and Kamani St. where he allegedly discharged a firearm and hit the victim once.

The suspect is described as an Asian man in his 30s with flattop hair, last seen wearing a gaiter face mask. Surveillance footage shows him driving a white colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous tips online or via the P3 Tips app.

