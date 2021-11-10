Honolulu police need help identifying man wanted for attempted murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) and CrimeStoppers need your help identifying a man wanted for attempted murder.

Police say, on Oct. 24 shortly after 2 a.m., a man shot the victim in the back with an unknown handgun.

This happened in the parking lot at 1350 South King Street. The suspect then took off in a white sedan, possibly a Lexus.

The man is described as in his 20s and was wearing white gauge earrings. If you recognize him, call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300.