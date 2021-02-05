Honolulu police need help identifying 3 suspects caught on camera

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police need help identifying three suspects caught on camera in three separate cases.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The first case involves an assault on a bus driver in the Ala Moana and Queen St. area. The second case involves a burglary in the Haleiwa area, and the third, is a robbery at Ala Moana Shopping Center. Watch the video to learn more.

Anyone with information about criminal activity in Honolulu can call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app to be eligible for an award of up to $1,000.