Honolulu police looking for three suspects caught on video stealing ATM using an ax, chains

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), three suspects were caught on video surveillance stealing an ATM, leaving in a silver Ford pickup with the Hawaii license plate SJA 809.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8. HPD reported three unknown males went to the Sorabol restaurant on Ke’eaumoku Street and cut the lock to the front door.

In the video surveillance, the three suspects were seen using an ax to break open an ATM. HPD also said they attached chains to the machine, ripped it off the ground and loaded it into the truck. They left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding this incident and/or the suspects should contact HPD here. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers here.