Honolulu police looking for suspect who allegedly struck man with bat, stole his money

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police opened a robbery investigation on Tuesday, May 25, after a 69-year-old man was allegedly struck by a suspect with a baseball bat.

Police say the suspect demanded money from the 69-year-old before leaving the scene.

According to police, the suspect allegedly struck the 69-year-old with the bat before demanding money from him. The incident occurred around 3:51 p.m. in the Waialae area.

The suspect was able to get the money from the complainant and then left the scene, police said.

The suspect, described by authorities as male, is still at large as of Wednesday, May 26, according to police.