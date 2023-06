HONOLULU (KHON2) — A hit-and-run accident Friday morning seriously injured a moped driver near Sand Island Access Road.

The 42-year-old man was struck from behind around 12:55 a.m. while traveling eastbound on Nimitz Highway.

HPD said the unknown motorist continued eastbound after fleeing the scene.

The moped driver was transported in serious condition to a hospital.

If anyone has information about this incident, call the HPD Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.