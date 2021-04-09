Honolulu Police looking for forklift thieves

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for two men who stole two forklifts from a business on Silva Street on February 28 around 1 a.m.

Police say the suspects used a flatbed truck with a blue and white logo to transport the stolen forklifts.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The first suspect is described has having a balding shaved head and was wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and long pants. The second suspect has dark hair, and was wearing a long sleeve hoodie and long pants.