Honolulu police looking for burglary suspect who used cardboard as a shield

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a burglary suspect who shielded his face and body from the camera with cardboard after breaking into Touchdown Trucking.

According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), an unidentified man forcible entered the establishment located on Lawehana St. on Aug. 30. He was wearing a face covering, a long sleeve shirt with a design, dark-colored shorts and black pants. He may also have a tattoo or scar on his left arm.

Once he entered the establishment, HPD reported the man searched the inside. When he noticed a camera in the corner of the front office, he backed away from its view. He then returned while holding cardboard to cover his face and body.

HPD said it was discovered that he took several items and left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information should contact the police online here or by calling (808) 529-3111. Those who wish to remain anonymous can go here.