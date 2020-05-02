Honolulu police issued more than 3,000 citations for speeding

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is reminding everyone to slow down.
HPD says last month officers issued more than 3,000 citations for speeding and 800 citations for excessive speeding.
Excessive speeding is going 30 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.
Enforcement will continue this month at unannounced times and locations.
