HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Department (HPD) officers in Windward Oahu issued dozens of speeding citations on the H-3 Freeway since Wednesday, July 7, HPD said on Wednesday, July 14.

HPD said a total of 45 citations were issued on the H-3 since July 7.

The enforcement effort included 23 speeding citations and 11 excessive speeding citations, according to HPD.

Police are reminding everyone to slow down and be responsible behind the wheel as Hawaii heads into summer.