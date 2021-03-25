Honolulu police issued 93 citations, made 6 arrests over 10 days at Haiku Stairs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) issued 93 citations for trespassing on state property and made six arrests between Sunday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 23, during an operation that focused on illegal hikers at Haiku Stairs, also known as the Stairway to Heaven.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the Department of Parks and Recreation.

HPD said, community complaints regarding numerous trespassers on Haiku Stairs prompted the 10-day operation.

Officials with HPD encourage residents and visitors to enjoy Oahu’s natural beauty in a safe and responsible manner on trails that are well-maintained and legally accessible.