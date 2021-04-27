Honolulu police issue hundreds of citations for speeding over 2-week period

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department issued over 300 citations for speeding and close to 100 citations for excessive speeding between Thursday, April 8, and Thursday, April 22.

Police say 372 citations for speeding were issued while 87 citations were issued for excessive speeding. The citations were issued on the H-3 Freeway by solo bike and night enforcement officers.

According to police, seven drivers were arrested on suspicion of excessive speeding and three were arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.

Police are reminding the public to please slow down to save lives.

