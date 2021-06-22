Honolulu police hosting online evidence room auction

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is auctioning off hundreds of items online.

HPD regularly auctions off items collected over the years from criminal cases that are stored in the evidence room.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Some of the items are even brand new.

This is an online auction only and it is set to end on Thursday, June 24, at 6 p.m.

Those who bid must be able to pick up their items at Dole Cannery at Iwelei on Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to look at HPD’s online evidence room auction.