Honolulu police honor several outstanding officers, civilian employees

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) recognized several outstanding officers and civilian employees on Friday, May 14, 2021.

The awards for 2020 and 2021 were presented Friday due to 2020s ceremony being canceled.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Officer Thomas Billins was named 2020s Police Officer of the Year and 2021s Police Officer of the Year is Lisa-Marie Like. HPD cited Like’s compassion when serving the community as the reason for her recognition.

“In 2020 there were numerous robberies, stolen vehicles, property damages, thefts and violent fights in the Halawa housing area. You [Officer Like] shared your own upbringing and history, earning their respect and building rapport. Through this intervention, crime decreased in the area. Honolulu Police Department Maj. J Pedro

Officer Like is a 19-year veteran of HPD and responded to more than 1,700 cases, submitted 460 written cases and issued more than 1,400 citations in 2020.

File – Michael Kitchens (center) accepts the 2021 Outstanding Citizen of the Year award from Chief Susan Ballard (right) while 200 Club president John Komeji (right) looks on, May 14, 2021, Honolulu, Hawaii. (Honolulu Police Department photo)

Michael Kitchens from Stolen Stuff Hawaii was also honored Friday as 2021s Outstanding Citizen of the Year. HPD Maj. J Pedro says Stolen Stuff Hawaii has become a valuable resource to the Department.

“Postings that receive less than a dozen shares on our Facebook page immediately began getting hundreds of shares on your page, acting as a conduit to share information with our community. Congratulations, Mr. Kitchens. Honolulu Police Department Maj. J Pedro

Kitchens created Stolen Stuff Hawaii in 2014 and the group has grown to more than 138,000 members as of May, 2021.

Click here to watch more of the HPD Awards Ceremony.