Honolulu Police encourages the public to drive responsibly during the holiday season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is encouraging the public to drive safely during the holiday season.

HPD said it will set up impaired driver checkpoints at unannounced locations from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, as part of the department’s ongoing efforts to reduce the number of traffic injuries and deaths.

According to HPD, the legal drinking age is 21, and promoting intoxicating liquor to a person under the age of 21 is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one-year imprisonment.

Honolulu Police have been conducting impaired driver checkpoints every week since September.