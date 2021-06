HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department was momentarily evacuated due to a report of a gas leak in the area during the morning of Wednesday, June 23.

The Honolulu Fire Department showed up and a portion of Beretania Street was closed as workers were ushered out of the main station.

The all-clear was given a short time later.

There were no reports of any injuries, according to police.