Honolulu Police Department releases names of suspended or fired officers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the first time, the Honolulu Police Department is revealing the names of officers it has fired or suspended.

It is part of a new law passed last year that aims to shine a light on police misconduct.

Every year police departments are required to submit a disciplinary report to the legislature.

The reports have details of what the officers are accused of. Up until now, reports omitted their names.

Among the names in this year’s report are Niall Silva and Minh-Hung Nguyen who are two officers tied to the Kealoha conspiracy case.

They were both discharged, though Silva retired before that could happen.

John Rabago’s name is on there.

He was sentenced four years in prison after being accused in a case where a man was forced to lick a urinal.

Here is the report.