Honolulu Police Department hosts promotion ceremony

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are 67 Honolulu police officers and three civilians who are moving up in the ranks.

They were honored on Tuesday, Sept. 29 during a promotion ceremony at HPD’s Alapai headquarters.

Among those stepping up in rank Rade Vanic who was promoted to assistant chief.

The 20-year veteran will head the support services bureau. Prior to his promotion, Vanic was commander of the information technology division and District Three.

