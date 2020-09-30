HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are 67 Honolulu police officers and three civilians who are moving up in the ranks.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
They were honored on Tuesday, Sept. 29 during a promotion ceremony at HPD’s Alapai headquarters.
Among those stepping up in rank Rade Vanic who was promoted to assistant chief.
The 20-year veteran will head the support services bureau. Prior to his promotion, Vanic was commander of the information technology division and District Three.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Honolulu Police Department hosts promotion ceremony
- Hawaii Attorney General opposes rule aimed at helping small businesses
- Who won the Trump-Biden debate? 6 moments that defined the night
- Fact check: A look at claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate
- Police warn drivers: Don’t leave spare key in car