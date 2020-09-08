Honolulu Police Department auctions evidence online

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Need a bike, tools or even jewelry?

There are hundreds to choose from the Honolulu Police Department’s latest auction.

The department regularly auctions off items collected over the years from criminal cases and are stored in HPD’s evidence room.

Some of the items are even brand new.

Online auction ends Saturday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at OahuAuctions.com.