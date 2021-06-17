Honolulu Police Department announces changes following recent shootings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department will be making some changes following a string of police shootings in 2021.

Interim police chief Rade Vanic made the announcement during a Honolulu City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 15.

The changes include holding a news conference within 24 hours of a police shooting and implementing a near-total ban on shooting into vehicles.

“[The changes] prohibits our officers from shooting at vehicles unless, unless they come across very, very specific situations. One of those situations would be if the vehicle was being used like a mass casualty weapon or if someone from the vehicle is physically shooting at the officers.” Rade Vanic, Honolulu Police Department interim chief

Other changes include amending training for new recruits and veterans which focuses on de-escalation and requiring officers to intervene if they see another officer doing something they are not supposed to.