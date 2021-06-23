Honolulu police, CrimeStoppers seek public’s help in finding missing woman

(Honolulu CrimeStoppers photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 60-year-old Gloria Rosario. Officials said Rosario suffers from a medical condition that requires treatment.

Rosario was last seen on Monday, June 21, around 2 p.m. at her doctor’s office in the Punchbowl area, according to CrimeStoppers.

Authorities describe Rosario as Caucasian/mixed, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white top, gray sweatpants and brown sandals.

Anyone with information about Rosario’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. 

