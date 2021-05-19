Honolulu police, CrimeStoppers searching for warrant suspect

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Fagaloa Faatelepu, who is wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant.

CrimeStoppers says Faatelepu is also known as Frankie Tunoa.

According to CrimeStoppers, Faatelepu is wanted on suspicion of failure to comply with the terms and coditions of HOPE probation.

Faatelepu is described by authorities as Samoan, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Faatelepu has eight prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

Those with information on Faatelepu’s whereabouts are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. The tipster may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.