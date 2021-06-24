Honolulu police, CrimeStoppers searching for warrant suspect

by: Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Isaiah Talbert.

Officials said Talbert is wanted for a $25,000 grand jury bench warrant.

Talbert is wanted on suspicion of promoting pornography for minors and use of a computer in the commission of a separate felony, according to CrimeStoppers.

Officials said that Talbert is known to frequent the Waianae area and has no prior convictions.

Authorities describe Talbert as Hawaiian, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Talbert’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app.

