Honolulu police, CrimeStoppers searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are searching for the driver of a white SUV that they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Sunday, Jan. 3, on Alapai Street.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Police say, a 70-year-old pedestrian was sitting on the roadway on Alapai Street shortly before 1 a.m. when he was struck.

The driver did not stop and the pedestrian later died at the hospital.

According to officials, the white SUV is described as possibly being a Toyota 4-Runner with possible damage to the front bumper area.

Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.